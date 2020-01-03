Peter went home to be with the Lord on December 24, 2019 at the age of 70 in Kelowna, BC. He is survived by his three children: daughter Tamara (J.P.) Casorso and their four children Mason, Lucia, Janelle, and Clara; son Dean (Alex) Husby; and son Scott (Shantelle) Husby and their children Joshua and Ashton; as well as his brothers Paul (Carol) and Stephen (Marilyn). He was predeceased by his sister Beverley Clendinning and nephew Daniel Rigby.
A funeral service was held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Society BC, www.parkinson.bc.ca or Child of Mine, www.childofmine.ca. For more about Peter's life or to send condolences to the family please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 3, 2020