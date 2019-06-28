Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHILIP (PHIL) D.A. JOHNSON. View Sign Obituary

June 19, 1952 - June 17, 2019

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Phil.

Born in Vancouver, and blessed with a keen, inquiring mind, Phil graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from UBC and a Master's degree from the University of Guelph. He worked for the Ministry of Agriculture in the Fraser Valley for many years before moving onto the field of Building Science Engineering. He retired from RDH Engineering of Vancouver in 2015 and moved to the Sunshine Coast where he found great joy in small town coastal living. He was an active and valued member of Calvary Baptist Church of Gibsons. Throughout his life Phil was dedicated to mentoring the next generation of young men through Christian Service Brigade. He was also greatly committed to enhancing the work with children of all ages at Keats Camps. Phil enjoyed many hours sailing the local waters with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Katherine, sons Daniel (Vanessa), Mark (Magdalena) and Samuel, and grandsons Maverick, Elliot and Theodore, his brother Harold and sister Nelie.

A Celebration of Phil's life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Gibsons on Monday, July 22nd at 2 pm.

Donations may be made to Keats Camps.

