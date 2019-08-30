May 10, 1924 - August 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother on August 25 at Totem Lodge.
Phyllis moved to Sechelt from Surrey in 1967, and landed a job in the kitchen at St. Mary's Hospital and continued to work there until her retirement. After retirement she spent her time cruising and flying all over, including across Canada. She was very caring, loving and was loved by everyone.
Predeceased by her late husband Lewis, and grandsons Charles and Jason. She is survived by her children Lynda (Peter), Trevor (Kathy), Robert (Darlene), Janice (Ron) and Chris (Terri); grandchildren David (Bari), Shelley (Jim), Brenda (Tom), Bonnie, Kristy (Taylor), Tamara (Tracy), Jorden, Cory, Cameron, Bari and Cobi; and great-grandchildren Mike, Jewels, Josh, Nate, Carter, Charlote, Brendin, Justyce, Ciara, Sophia, Christopher, Shelbi and Kelsey.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Totem Lodge for making Mom very comfortable and caring for her.
No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Totem Lodge.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Aug. 30, 2019