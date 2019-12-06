Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Eileen Poppel. View Sign Obituary

Born December 6, 1930 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Eileen Poppel passed away on Tuesday, November 19, at Sechelt Hospital in Sechelt with her niece, Karen Poppell, by her side. Eileen was just shy of her 89th birthday.



Married in 1953 to the late Michael Poppel, her Kitsilano High School sweetheart whom she affectionately called her "Michael Bird," their marriage lasted over 60 years.



Mike and Eileen resided in Vancouver's Jericho Beach neighbourhood through the '50s and '60s. Avid swimmers and water-skiers, the young couple found themselves frequenting the Sunshine Coast during summers where they fell in love with a scenic piece of property overlooking Howe Sound. By spring 1970 they had purchased that property, built their dream home and moved in.



Eileen was active in Gibsons,the community she called home for most of her adult life. She was a member of the Gibsons Yacht Club, played organ at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church and hosted countless gatherings at her home. For many years, at the wheel of her pride and joy, a replica 1930 Excalibur, Eileen proudly chauffeured Gibsons' annual "Golden Girl," a senior woman honoured for community service, in the Sea Cavalcade parade.



Eileen loved to travel and called Hawaii her second home. She was fiercely competitive in bridge, Scrabble and cribbage and hosted weekly bridge games at her home. She was still playing crib three days before her passing.



Eileen welcomed many pets into her home, some domestic, some wild. Her home was surrounded with hummingbird feeders and she made sure local seagulls, squirrels and raccoons enjoyed their three meals a day. A few hungry bears also showed up from time to time, as well as the many deer who enjoyed parking themselves on her driveway.



In her last few years Eileen enjoyed the ever-changing view from her bedroom and loved to watch game shows and Turner Classic movies. Family and friends knew not to call or disturb her during "Jeopardy" or "Wheel of Fortune." Eileen was blessed with close family, friends and loyal employees who loved and cared for her.



Among those mourning, she leaves her nieces Karen Poppell (Dwight Kuznetsov), Leona Mennell (Ken), Leslie Guignard (Mark) and Deborah Poppell, as well as nephew Michael Poppell (Suzzan) and sister-in-law Trudy Poppell. She also leaves several extended family relatives in Ontario.



Special thanks to Dr. Daren Spithoff, the staff at Sechelt Hospital and her family of home care aids from Help on the Way.



At Eileen's request there will be no funeral service. Immediate family will gather to spread her ashes together with her husband Michael at the peak of their beloved Gibsons' property.

Born December 6, 1930 in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Eileen Poppel passed away on Tuesday, November 19, at Sechelt Hospital in Sechelt with her niece, Karen Poppell, by her side. Eileen was just shy of her 89th birthday.Married in 1953 to the late Michael Poppel, her Kitsilano High School sweetheart whom she affectionately called her "Michael Bird," their marriage lasted over 60 years.Mike and Eileen resided in Vancouver's Jericho Beach neighbourhood through the '50s and '60s. Avid swimmers and water-skiers, the young couple found themselves frequenting the Sunshine Coast during summers where they fell in love with a scenic piece of property overlooking Howe Sound. By spring 1970 they had purchased that property, built their dream home and moved in.Eileen was active in Gibsons,the community she called home for most of her adult life. She was a member of the Gibsons Yacht Club, played organ at St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church and hosted countless gatherings at her home. For many years, at the wheel of her pride and joy, a replica 1930 Excalibur, Eileen proudly chauffeured Gibsons' annual "Golden Girl," a senior woman honoured for community service, in the Sea Cavalcade parade.Eileen loved to travel and called Hawaii her second home. She was fiercely competitive in bridge, Scrabble and cribbage and hosted weekly bridge games at her home. She was still playing crib three days before her passing.Eileen welcomed many pets into her home, some domestic, some wild. Her home was surrounded with hummingbird feeders and she made sure local seagulls, squirrels and raccoons enjoyed their three meals a day. A few hungry bears also showed up from time to time, as well as the many deer who enjoyed parking themselves on her driveway.In her last few years Eileen enjoyed the ever-changing view from her bedroom and loved to watch game shows and Turner Classic movies. Family and friends knew not to call or disturb her during "Jeopardy" or "Wheel of Fortune." Eileen was blessed with close family, friends and loyal employees who loved and cared for her.Among those mourning, she leaves her nieces Karen Poppell (Dwight Kuznetsov), Leona Mennell (Ken), Leslie Guignard (Mark) and Deborah Poppell, as well as nephew Michael Poppell (Suzzan) and sister-in-law Trudy Poppell. She also leaves several extended family relatives in Ontario.Special thanks to Dr. Daren Spithoff, the staff at Sechelt Hospital and her family of home care aids from Help on the Way.At Eileen's request there will be no funeral service. Immediate family will gather to spread her ashes together with her husband Michael at the peak of their beloved Gibsons' property. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close