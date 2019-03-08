Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Frank M. Ketter. View Sign

It is with sad hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Frank Ketter on February 24, 2019 at Kelowna Hospital. He is survived by wife Laurie-Ann who was with him for his last weeks and children Nicole, Tracey, Lance, and Ryan who were able to visit him in his last days. He is also survived by very special and much loved friend Robbie Anderson. Frank lived a very full and varied life of work from being a professional hockey player to joining the Vancouver City Police, to owning ski stores in Prince George and Smithers. He went to 'ice making school' and ran arenas in Burns Lake and Sechelt, and drove lumber and logging trucks up and down the Fraser Canyon and even sold cars for a while. From 1992 to 2002 he managed a remote fishing lodge at Clowhom, and owned and operated a water taxi business. More recently he managed a local campground. Frank loved hockey, both playing and coaching, fishing with friends Peter and Ken, as well as spreading the Gospel to anyone who cared to hear. Frank had a large and caring church family wherever he landed and made many good friends over the years. Frank is now home, singing with the angels and with those who have gone before, his family, friends and beloved pets. What a reunion!

