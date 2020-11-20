Ray was born in Halifax on May 11,1939 and passed away peacefully at Sechelt Hospital on November 10, 2020 with his loving wife and son Bruce at his side. He is survived by Jean, his wife of 58 years, son Blake, his wife Doreen (nee Teo) and their son Curtis, son Bruce, his son Josh and Josh's wife Loanne. Ray was a craftsman extraordinaire with many hobbies in his retirement and a great fixer of most anything and always ready to help a friend until dementia set in. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Many thanks to the third floor staff at Sechelt Hospital for their kindness to Ray and his family. Also a huge thank you to our wonderful friends and neighbours for their unfailing kindness and amazing support.

