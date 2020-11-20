1/
RAYMOND DOUGLAS RUSSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RAYMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray was born in Halifax on May 11,1939 and passed away peacefully at Sechelt Hospital on November 10, 2020 with his loving wife and son Bruce at his side. He is survived by Jean, his wife of 58 years, son Blake, his wife Doreen (nee Teo) and their son Curtis, son Bruce, his son Josh and Josh's wife Loanne. Ray was a craftsman extraordinaire with many hobbies in his retirement and a great fixer of most anything and always ready to help a friend until dementia set in. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Many thanks to the third floor staff at Sechelt Hospital for their kindness to Ray and his family. Also a huge thank you to our wonderful friends and neighbours for their unfailing kindness and amazing support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved