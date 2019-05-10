Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. HASCHKE. View Sign Obituary

We celebrate the life of Richard Harry Haschke. He left this world early in the morning of May 3, 2019. Richard was born October 4, 1943 in Austin, Texas to Harry and Marie Haschke.



He earned a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Texas. This was followed by graduate training at the University of Illinois, where he earned a Masters degree followed by a Ph.D. in Microbiology. Life then took him to Seattle, Washington, where his children were born. Richard married Jackie Ordronneau on January 1, 1986. He taught biochemistry and performed laboratory research at the University of Washington for 19 years. Richard always loved wooden boats, and he decided to pursue a second career as a boatwright in Seattle.



A chance boat malfunction during a summer vacation in the mid-1980's landed the family in Pender Harbour, BC, waiting on an engine part. Impressed with the beauty of this region, Jackie and Richard later returned and discovered the friendly community of Madeira Park. After owning property for many years, they immigrated to British Columbia in 2001 and built their home here.



Retirement allowed him time to volunteer. Jackie and Richard were actively involved with organizing the annual April Tools Wooden Boat Challenge. Richard was a board member of the Pender Harbour Community School and the Harbour Authority. He also delivered for the Outreach Healthy Meals program.



He was a scientist by training, a talented woodworker, and avid lover of the outdoors. Hiking, backpacking, climbing, and paddling were his favorites. Richard will be remembered for his friendliness, humor, and willingness to help.



In his final year of life, Richard resided at Totem Lodge. His family is grateful for the wonderful care and kindness provided to him there. Richard is preceded in death by his sister Ruth Miller. He is survived by his wife Jackie Ordronneau, sister Martha Ann Johnson (Quinton) of Dallas, Texas, son Brian Haschke (Christina) of Austin, Texas, daughter Erika Pickens (Doug) of Dallas, Texas, and granddaughters Emma and Jordan Haschke of Austin, Texas.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.

