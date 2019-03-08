Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD HECTOR QUIGLEY. View Sign

July 1, 1953 - March 5, 2019

Rick passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He is the love of our lives and we will never forget him. Rick's other loves were working on vintage cars and home renovations. When you wanted the job done right he was the man you called. He had the greatest sense of humour, but he also didn't suffer fools lightly. Rick leaves behind his wife Eve Quigley and his children Adam Quigley (Jess Campbell), Janelle Quigley (Chris Banbury), Jennifer Hergott (Matt Hergott), Jason Seymour, Nick Schilling (Kim Clarke) and Vanessa Schilling (Roger Swansburg) and many more supportive family members and good friends. The service will be held on March 9, 2019 at 1pm - 3pm at the Roberts Creek Golf Course.

