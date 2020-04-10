Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Taylor Clarke. View Sign Obituary

It is deeply sad to announce the passing of our beloved Richard Taylor Clarke, at the age of 86. He was born February 7th, 1934 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and passed peacefully away on March 20, 2020. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Amy Clarke, his brother George and his first wife, Margaret Herbert. He is survived by his children Lynda, Richard Jr., Barbara, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as his elder brother Leo, nephews and nieces and their children. Richard also spent 30 years of his life married to Carolyn Nilsson, living happily in Vancouver and on the Sunshine Coast. He wholeheartedly loved his lifelong careers, first in the Boy Scout Movement for over 20 years, then as a Transpersonal Psychotherapist, consultant to business, speaker and workshop facilitator. Richard was an incredibly wise person, a stylish dancer, mystic, book and cat lover, philosopher and cherished friend of many. His life was rich, including vast travels around the world and was definitely one of earth's most brilliant teachers and kind humanitarians. His inking of, "What matters most?" was "It is our desire to know our relationship within a universe that is alive, conscious and aware." Beloved Richard, we will miss and love deeply, and keep you forever in our hearts and minds. The world will forever be vastly influenced ahead by your presence. A Celebration of Life is postponed for a gentler time when we can all come together and honor Richard and his full life. Published in The Coast Reporter from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020

