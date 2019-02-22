Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD THOMAS PROCTOR. View Sign

Dick passed away peacefully February 12, 2019 at Sechelt Hospital with his loving wife of 61 years by his side.

Born in Vancouver in 1930, Dick was the youngest of five children of William and Lucy Proctor, (originally of Ogdensburg, New York) and grew up in the Dunbar District. During the

Returning to Vancouver in 1957 he married Joan Cupit and embarked on a newspaper career in the US and Canada, eventually settling on the Sunshine Coast where he founded the Sechelt Press which published for 18 years. After retirement he wrote several books.

Survived by his wife Joan, sons Bill (Frances), Loren (Erica), daughter Elaine Suddes, grandchildren Melissa, Sarah, Thomas, and Abigail. Predeceased by granddaughter Brynn Suddes, and his sisters Jessie Stansfield, Mary Avise, Margaret Proctor, and brother Bill Proctor. Also survived by many nieces nephews cousins and three Cupit brothers-in-law Norm (Gwen), Ted (Linda), and Willam (Renee).

Service, St. Bartholomew's Gibsons to be announced.



The Newspaper Guy

Someday I'll pass by the Great Gates of gold, and see a man pass through unquestioned and bold.

"A saint?" I'll ask and old Peter will reply "No he carries a pass - he's a newspaper guy".

