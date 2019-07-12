Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT ADELARD BERNIER. View Sign Obituary

1937 - 2019

We are sad to announce that on May 23rd at Parkview Care Home in Vancouver, Robert Bernier, from Gibsons, passed away at age 81.

Robert is survived by his siblings in Québec: Normand, Jeannine and Gaston Bernier, his nieces and nephews: Élodie, Éric, Pierre and Louise Bernier, Élyse and Benoît Pothier, as well as his dear coaster friends: Bernice Duffy, Lori and Tim Weatherby, Kathleen Dufour and Gaye Agnew. He was predeceased by his loving life partner Timothy Easterbrook in 2004.

Robert was born on November 27th 1937 in Montréal (Québec). Recipient of an Executive MBA at HEC Montréal, he worked at the Royal Bank in Montreal. He then moved to Toronto where he spent most of his life as a history and geography teacher. At his retirement, Robert and Timothy decided to move to Gibsons (BC). They were very active in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #109. After Tim's passing, Robert became the accountant for both the Sechelt and Gibsons Legions.

He will be remembered as an honest, gentle, sweet, fun and happy man. Always ready to put all the efforts needed to accomplish anything that would bring joy and beauty to everyone. Passionate for painting, sculpture, and antiques, he was also fond of his own beautiful garden and the natural environment of Gibsons which he called his paradise.

His family and close friends would like to express their sincere gratitude to his nearby neighbours who were concerned and generous enough to help him in difficult situations. They would also like to express the same to all who took care of him at Christenson Village in Gibsons, without forgetting the beautiful Violet Winegarden who graciously played piano to Robert and the other residents over there. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Parkview Care Home in Vancouver.

A very special thanks from Normand and Élodie to the extraordinary Bernice and Lori who dedicated their time and love by visiting him during those difficult last years. You were his only sunshine! We will be eternally grateful to you.

As he was loved by many, Robert will be missed by all who knew him.

1937 - 2019We are sad to announce that on May 23rd at Parkview Care Home in Vancouver, Robert Bernier, from Gibsons, passed away at age 81.Robert is survived by his siblings in Québec: Normand, Jeannine and Gaston Bernier, his nieces and nephews: Élodie, Éric, Pierre and Louise Bernier, Élyse and Benoît Pothier, as well as his dear coaster friends: Bernice Duffy, Lori and Tim Weatherby, Kathleen Dufour and Gaye Agnew. He was predeceased by his loving life partner Timothy Easterbrook in 2004.Robert was born on November 27th 1937 in Montréal (Québec). Recipient of an Executive MBA at HEC Montréal, he worked at the Royal Bank in Montreal. He then moved to Toronto where he spent most of his life as a history and geography teacher. At his retirement, Robert and Timothy decided to move to Gibsons (BC). They were very active in the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #109. After Tim's passing, Robert became the accountant for both the Sechelt and Gibsons Legions.He will be remembered as an honest, gentle, sweet, fun and happy man. Always ready to put all the efforts needed to accomplish anything that would bring joy and beauty to everyone. Passionate for painting, sculpture, and antiques, he was also fond of his own beautiful garden and the natural environment of Gibsons which he called his paradise.His family and close friends would like to express their sincere gratitude to his nearby neighbours who were concerned and generous enough to help him in difficult situations. They would also like to express the same to all who took care of him at Christenson Village in Gibsons, without forgetting the beautiful Violet Winegarden who graciously played piano to Robert and the other residents over there. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Parkview Care Home in Vancouver.A very special thanks from Normand and Élodie to the extraordinary Bernice and Lori who dedicated their time and love by visiting him during those difficult last years. You were his only sunshine! We will be eternally grateful to you.As he was loved by many, Robert will be missed by all who knew him. Published in The Coast Reporter on July 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close