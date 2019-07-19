Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert C. REID. View Sign Obituary

With heavy hearts we are sad to say that Robert Charles Reid, passed away suddenly.



Robert was born in Scotland and moved to London as a child with his two sisters. It was there he met and married his wife, Janet. They moved to Vancouver in the 1960s, back to London in the early 70s before returning to their life in Canada in the early 80s. After pursuing their careers in Vancouver and Whistler they retired to Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast 20 years ago.



Robert was a truly amazing man who lived a remarkable life. He started his career in the fashion trade on Savile Row and for many years dressed the windows of London's Village Gate. In Canada he worked for the Eatons Co. and was a store designer and manager for Ralph Lauren. His sense of style carried over to antiques and interior design. On our Coast, Robert continued plying his woodworking and finishing skills for many friends and clients.



Robert was first and foremost a devoted husband to Janet, who predeceased him over a year ago. He was also a much-loved brother, a loveable uncle, a loyal brother-in-law and a magical friend. His humour and cheekiness enthralled all who met him and it was all these attributes that made him the charming gentleman that he was. He is truly missed.



Celebration of life is being organized. The location and a date in early August to be announced soon.

