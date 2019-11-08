Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Urquhart. View Sign Obituary

"Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right, Because their words had forked no lightning they Do not go gentle into that good night." (Dylan Thomas)



With the heaviest of hearts and tears too many we bear the sad news of the passing of Robert (Bob) Urquhart. Although his goal of 100 burned bright in his mind and soul, his body more frail, surrendered to pneumonia at Sechelt Hospital on Saturday, November 2.



He went as he lived, optimistic and positive beyond measure, raging against the dying of the light. In the end, with his irrepressible smile and the name of his departed wife fresh on his lips, he quietly exited a well-lived life of 91 years to join Jane in the Kingdom of God.



For all who know Bob/Dad/Grandad there is an indelible shared memory of a good, good man, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Integrity, intellect, sense of humour and positiveness are only an inkling of what constituted Bob's character. Bob touched many lives and he treasured all, none more than family.



His passing comes on the heels of pursuing what he dearly loved. It was a wanderlust ever so powerful and with his indominable spirit, no barriers great or small could diminish that flame.



As in life, his passing was fittingly a final journey to be joyously reunited with the love of his life Jane and son Bruce.



A memorial service will be held in the near future and we would request that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the charity of your choosing. Bob would like that. In the meantime we would be most grateful for any stories, anecdotes or special photos you would like to share. Please email

