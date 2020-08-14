December 8, 1939 - August 7, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob. He served in the Canadian Forces 1957-1979, "playing with big-boy toys"; tanks in Lord Strathcona's Horse, Royal Canadians, and helicopters, with 444 Tactical Helicopter Squadron. Upon retirement from the Forces, he worked at HSPP 1979-2001, from which he again retired. Bob was an avid boater, member of CPS & taught boating courses until 2000. He is survived by his wife and beloved friend Judy, daughters Shannon (Alan Martel), Tara (Ata Amiri), granddaughter Meghan Martel, grandsons Sean Martel (Jaclyn) & Andre Amiri. Predeceased by his son Brian. He will be sorely missed by family and many friends.

Many thanks to the home care hospice nurses, Sechelt Hospital staff, BC Ambulance Service, the staff and pharmacists at IDA Guardian, and Cowrie Street Medical Clinic.

There will be no service.



