Known to his friends as Bob. Born 1937 in Saskatchewan, passed away January 16 2019 at Vancouver General Hospital.

Survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie McConnell. Bob, number seven of his 13 siblings, moved to the Fraser Valley, BC in 1946. Bob and Bonnie later moved their family to Gibsons in 1962 where he worked as a boom man for 38 years. In 2000, Bob and Bonnie moved from the Sunshine Coast to Keremeos where he retired.

He enjoyed dickering and bickering, cribbage, counting all hands, Keno, fishing, and teasing his grandchildren and friends.

Predeceased by his son Pat, Bob will be sincerely missed by his wife Bonnie, his children Gerald and Gwendolyn, his son-in-law Chad, his daughter-in-law Leslie, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many friends. He kept up his humor until the end. Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 8, 2019

