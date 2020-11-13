1/1
RODERICK KEITH McEWEN
April 14, 1955 - October 28, 2020
Rod was born to Helen I. Worbeck and A. Keith McEwen in Ottawa, Ontario. He leaves to mourn his wife Denise and children Damon Durant (Kayla Henderson), Eliza Durant and Rowan McEwen (Cole Choken), grandchildren Grace Carter and Leonidas Choken, sisters M. Linda McEwen and Gwen McEwen (Wayne McEwen), nieces and nephews, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Katie, Brianna, and many relatives in the Roblin, Manitoba area will also miss him. 
Rod had his BSC and Teaching diplomas from the University of Manitoba, 1976. He loved teaching and being a principal, and did so happily for 34 years. Riverbend Colony, Brookdale Elementary, and Spruce Woods Colony were his favourite places to work. He made a lot of friends everywhere he worked or volunteered because he believed in the goodness of others! Kindness was his keyword.
Rod loved skiing, traveling, always learning about new things. Gardening was his other great passion! We will miss his company for the rest of our lives. Thank you Rod for your love.
Photo by Mary Brookes.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 13, 2020.
Thank You.
