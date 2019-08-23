Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RODNEY GEORGE YOUNG. View Sign Obituary

1953 - 2019

Born in Guelph, Ontario to the loving Young-Harper family, Rodney George Young passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2019, at his Halfmoon Bay home, surrounded by family. With an extraordinary life well-lived and well-loved, Rod will be truly missed by his wife Angela Letman, his family, and friends.

Rod remained positive, upbeat, and forward-thinking throughout his life despite the many physical challenges in the past decade. He adapted to those challenges with a great aptitude for all things technological and mechanical. Always supportive, he mentored many people sharing his incredible knowledge with patience and kindness. He believed in giving back to community and being a quiet advocate as illustrated by his recent participation on the Canadian Medical Association's Patient Voice committee, where from a patient's perspective he helped to represent all Canadians on emerging issues in medical care.

Very special thank you's go out to the VCH home support workers and nurses who brought warmth, care and laughter into our home, and to the many doctors who treated Rod with compassion, especially Dr. Bishop.

Rod told many these past few months: "Love and Memories, No Goodbyes." As such there will be no service but a Celebration of Life is planned for the summer of 2020.

In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider making a donation to the BC Cancer Foundation in support of the BC Cancer Agency.

