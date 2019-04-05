Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolf P. Drexl. View Sign

Suddenly and too soon, Rolf Drexl, 66, passed away at his home in Gibsons on March 9, 2019. He was a much loved and devoted father, family man and math teacher extraordinaire.



Rolf was born in Stuttgart, Germany on March 20, 1952. In 1957 his family immigrated to Murdochville, a small mining town in Quebec where they lived until moving to Vancouver in 1969. He graduated from SFU with a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics in 1977 and completed his teacher training in 1978.



Under that gruff exterior lay a warm heart and a brilliant mind. For 35 years he inspired and encouraged his Elphinstone Secondary students with his love for mathematics, hard work, dedication, quirky sense of humour and genuine concern for them. He loved hockey and was a huge Canucks fan through good times and bad. He also especially loved Canada, crows, cooking, reading, movies, fishing, swimming, skiing and a good friendly argument. Most of all, he loved being a dad.



He is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter, Camille; her mother, Tannis; brother, David; sister-in-law, Ingrid; niece, Tannis; and nephews, Kurt and Christopher. He was predeceased by his parents, Kurt and Margarete Drexl, and his brother Frank. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Diabetes Canada. Many heartfelt thanks to the doctors, caregivers, friends and colleagues who supported him as his health declined. It meant the world to him too.

