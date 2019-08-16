Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Alexander PRUDEN. View Sign Obituary

Ronald Alexander Pruden passed away peacefully in a care home in Winnipeg Manitoba on July 8, 2019. Ron was born on June 27, 1937 in Wadhope Manitoba,



He spent his entire working career in the Royal Canadian Airforce. He had been very active in the Royal Canadian Legion and was president of the Charleswood Legion for three terms. He was also active here in Branch 140 before returning back to Winnipeg. He was predeceased by beloved son Barry and first wife Elizabeth and is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his brother Barry Blythe and second wife Dianna.

Ronald Alexander Pruden passed away peacefully in a care home in Winnipeg Manitoba on July 8, 2019. Ron was born on June 27, 1937 in Wadhope Manitoba,He spent his entire working career in the Royal Canadian Airforce. He had been very active in the Royal Canadian Legion and was president of the Charleswood Legion for three terms. He was also active here in Branch 140 before returning back to Winnipeg. He was predeceased by beloved son Barry and first wife Elizabeth and is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his brother Barry Blythe and second wife Dianna. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close