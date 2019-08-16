Ronald Alexander Pruden passed away peacefully in a care home in Winnipeg Manitoba on July 8, 2019. Ron was born on June 27, 1937 in Wadhope Manitoba, He spent his entire working career in the Royal Canadian Airforce. He had been very active in the Royal Canadian Legion and was president of the Charleswood Legion for three terms. He was also active here in Branch 140 before returning back to Winnipeg. He was predeceased by beloved son Barry and first wife Elizabeth and is survived by two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his brother Barry Blythe and second wife Dianna.