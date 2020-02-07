Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald J. (Ron) Braun. View Sign Obituary

So long to a dear teammate, workmate, and friend; son, nephew, cousin, brother, and beloved father. Ron was raised in Richmond, B.C. and lived and worked in Toronto where he also played semi-professional baseball. Ron was a gifted athlete who excelled in any sport he played. Ron came to Sechelt in 1995, started a landscaping business, served as a volunteer firefighter, and made many friends. Ron's sudden but natural passing came much too soon. He is survived and dearly missed by his son, parents, two brothers, and sister. He is also mourned by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts.



A Celebration of Life event will take place in Sechelt on February 15, 2:00 pm at the Legion hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Jacob F. Braun Trust.

