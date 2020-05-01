December 28, 1928 - April 26, 2020

Ruth "nurse in charge" has joined her parents Dr. John and Isabella Beatty, her three older siblings, all from the U.K., united at last. A proud Canadian citizen for over 40 years, Ruth called her beloved Sunshine Coast "home". She died peacefully surrounded in the love and care of the exceptional staff of Christenson Village in Gibsons. Please raise a glass to life and laughter in Ruth's honour.

Donations in Ruth's name would be gratefully received by the Good Samaritan Society, Christenson Village, 585 Shaw Road, Gibsons, B.C. V0N 1V8.



