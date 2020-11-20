1935 -2020

We are saddened to announce that on November 11, 2020, our dear mom, grandma, sister and aunt left us to be with Jesus.

Mom was welcomed into this world on May 17, 1935 in Bassano, Alberta. She was the third of four children to Jack and Ruth Davis. Her older sister, Caroline and brother, Bill have both predeceased her. One brother, Norm (Renee) remains to cherish his memories of her.

Her family moved to Vancouver where she enjoyed growing up. She was a whiz with numbers and that talent kept her employed as a trusted bookkeeper for various companies, including her husband's excavating company.

She found the love of her life, Gerry, and married in 1960. Soon after they were blessed with a daughter and son. They built their first home in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver where they brought up their family in the Lutheran church.

In 1977, they moved their little family to Sechelt, BC. Together they worked hard to build their dream home on one of the Lamb Islets in Tuwanek, Sechelt Inlet. During the early years in Sechelt, Ruth would serve on many community committees. Nothing fired her up more than a good debate over politics!

Nana (Gram) was predeceased by her husband in 1989, She would push onward and stayed busy with the Lutheran church, craft bazaars and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Autumn Dykstra (David), son Grant (Carla), six grandchildren: Joel, Rachel, Haileigh, Joshua, Nathan and Heather as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Doug Russell and a sister-in-law, Karrol Kitzul (Ed) .

Auntie Ruth so enjoyed the beauty of a flower always quick to point out the charm of God's creations. Her alone time would be spent reading, tending to her gardens or, for reasons we don't quite understand, washing windows or ironing!

Ruth absolutely loved those around her and had a kind soul. "Hi, Dear"! Even in her waning days, she would muster that smile and offer a little giggle to those around her. "Goodbye, Dear".

Our heartfelt thanks to the loving caregivers at Shorncliffe, Dr. Bryson and the third floor nursing team at Sechelt Hospital.

