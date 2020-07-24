Ruth Hildegard Siewert was born in Lodz, Poland July 23, 1926. Her faith was central to her life. From an early age she sang in church choirs. At age 13 Ruth fell in love with Harry Wolff. They were married in 1946. The border was closing. On their honeymoon they loaded their belongings in a wheelbarrow and fled through no mans land to Germany to escape communist rule. In the picturesque town of Steinau they started a textile store and in 1947 Brigitte was born. Post war life in Germany was difficult and Canada beckoned. In 1952 they arrived in Edmonton. The severe winter drove them to Vancouver where Ruth studied to be a medical records librarian. She was responsible for coordinating the activities of 50 full-time employees at the Vancouver General Hospital where she worked for 27 years. Gordon was born in 1960. Their social and spiritual life in Vancouver revolved around Immanuel Baptist Church where lasting friendships were forged. They discovered the beauty of the Sunshine Coast and made the move to Sechelt in 1979. Bethel Baptist Church became their new spiritual home where they excelled in hospitality and welcomed newcomers into their home. They enjoyed their travels to Germany, Hawaii, California and Mexico. Harry passed away in 2001 and Ruth Gardner became her new travel partner. They enjoyed 10 cruises and three bus tours. Oma dearly loved her grandchildren, Tiana (Randy) and Matthew (Andrea) and especially adored her great-grandchildren Carrie, Evelyn, Carter, Abby, Tenley and Brandon. She showered everyone with love and generosity. With much support from Brigitte and Benno Przybylski and Gordi Wolff, she was able to reside in her own home until suffering a massive stroke and never regaining consciousness. For the excellent care at Sechelt Hospital we would especially like to thank Dr. Bryson and nurses Meredith and Emma.



