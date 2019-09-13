Of Gibsons, peacefully departed August 30, 2019 at 14:53 after a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer. Her exit was made in the familiar comfort of her home, surrounded by her siblings and children.
She was born August 20, 1947 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and is survived by her husband, Bruce McClocklin and children Doug McClocklin, Pat Taylor and Lori Constable.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 1:30pm at Devlin Funeral Home.
See the Devlin Funeral Home website for detailed obituary.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019