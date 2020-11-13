On Tuesday, 3 November, 2020 Sally Graham, 64, died unexpectedly of natural causes at her home in Gibsons, British Columbia. She was predeceased by her brother Boyd and her parents John and Mary.
She will be deeply missed by her siblings Sarah and Jonathan, their mother Connie and the extended Graham family. She also leaves her godchildren, Baxter and Sam Welch, and Jeffery Morton. She will be lovingly remembered by her close friends from across Canada and the USA.
Sally was born in London, England, and grew up in Montreal, graduating from the Study School in Montreal in 1973 and receiving her CEGEP from Champlain College.
As a young woman, her nickname was Long Tall Sally, or simply Long Tall, due to her height. She lived a full life, working as both a model and a stockbroker in Montreal, skiing the backcountry in Sun Valley, Idaho, and launching a successful Mexican restaurant, The Barefoot Gecko, in Gibsons. Sally loved to cook, and would feed unforgettable meals to family, friends, neighbours and staff at every opportunity.
Opening her own restaurant was the culmination of a long-time dream and a life-long passion for great food and good company.
Sally loved the beach, whether visiting Maine with her family, at her home in Gibsons, and traveling to Baja, Mexico. And she loved her dogs, most recently Ted, and previously, Woody and Jessie.
She will be remembered for her endless energy, booming laugh, boundless humour, and welcoming heart.
Sally donated to a number of local and national charities, and was a member of the Board of Governors for the Gibsons Public Market. She was well-known pillar of the local Gibsons community.
A small opportunity for friends and family to honour Sally and leave condolences is being arranged, but final details are delayed due to newly-announced provincial Covid-19 guidance. Please check www.barefootgecko.ca this week for details. In addition, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to the BC SPCA or the Sunshine Coast Community Services Food Bank. Please send any condolences for family to RememberingSallyGraham@gmail.com
.