January 1, 1919 - August 4, 2019
Sally was born in Bromley, Kent, England to George and Nellie Baxter. She moved to Vancouver, Canada in 1966, and then to the Sunshine Coast in 1973, where she and her husband Len built their house in Davis Bay.
She is survived by her son Trevor (Lesley), stepdaughter Daryl (Dave), four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many good friends.
Thank you to Dr. Forgie, Dr. Yee and all the wonderful staff at Totem Lodge.
At Sally's request, no service will be held.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019