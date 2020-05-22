Our dear Scottie passed after a lifelong battle with diabetes. Predeceased by his brother David, his father Harold and his mother Louisa. Kind and quiky with a wicked sense of humour, Scott had a great community of friends far and wide but most in Sechelt where he lived and took care of his his mother for the last years of her life. An avid astronomer, nature lover and collector of music and books.



Survived by his siblings and cousins and very special pals, Dave, Jack and Maria. We will love and miss you as long as all those stars are shining.



Celebration of life to be announced later.



