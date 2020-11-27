August 27, 1975 - November 5, 2020



Shari suddenly passed away in Kamloops at Royal Inland Hospital with her Mom, Dad, and brother at her side.

Shari will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins, partner Scott and their dog, Mattie, and friends on and off the coast.

Shari was always smiling and laughing. She attended Gibsons Elementary School and Elphinstone Secondary. Shari worked many jobs until she had health issues and seizures which quickly took her life too soon.

Our precious Shari. God Bless.

Love you. Miss you always.

Grandma Cook

