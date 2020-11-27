1/1
SHARI LYNN VOLL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHARI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 27, 1975 - November 5, 2020

Shari suddenly passed away in Kamloops at Royal Inland Hospital with her Mom, Dad, and brother at her side.
Shari will be sadly missed and remembered by her family, grandma, aunts, uncles and cousins, partner Scott and their dog, Mattie, and friends on and off the coast.
Shari was always smiling and laughing. She attended Gibsons Elementary School and Elphinstone Secondary. Shari worked many jobs until she had health issues and seizures which quickly took her life too soon.
Our precious Shari. God Bless.
Love you. Miss you always.
Grandma Cook

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved