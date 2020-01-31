1927-2020

Shirley passed away on January 5, 2020. Shirley was born in Calgary, Alberta and grew up in Vancouver, BC, attending the University of BC. She pursued a career in interior decorating in both Canada and the United States and had her own successful business in Berkeley, California. Returning to Canada with her husband, George Georgakopoulos, Shirley continued her career in interior decorating. Shirley and George lived in Lion's Bay, BC, retiring in Sechelt, BC where they spent many years enjoying the small community, ocean and natural setting. Shirley was an energetic and passionate lady with a loud and contagious laugh and a real flair for life. Shirley is survived by her three nieces, Sylvia Andrews, Diana Nacer-Cherif and April Ramsay as well as other nephews and cousins who all remember those never ending sunny days on the beach at Lion's Bay, swimming, kayaking and laughing with Aunt Shirley. Sincere thanks and gratitude to Vancouver Coastal Health, the wonderful help in Sechelt, and Lakeview Care Centre in Vancouver.

