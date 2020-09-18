January 13 1931 – September 3 2020

To our great sadness, our mother passed away peacefully on the morning of September 3 surrounded by her side. Although we are saddened by the loss of our mother, we are grateful for the fact that her suffering was relatively brief and that all of her surviving children were able to spend time with her in her final days. We also know Mom was happy that she was able to remain in the family home of 52 years until just before her passing. Mom was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2002, and her son and our beloved brother Paul in 2017. She is survived by her children Lesley (Greg), Ian (Sheryl), Neil, Pat (Rita) and Robert (Sylvia), as well as her grandchildren, David, Blair, Daniel, Cara, Matt, Nolan and Lillie, and her great friend Evelyn Rigby. Mom was born in Winnipeg. Unfortunately, her father died when she was very young. Mom and her mother then moved to Vancouver. Mom excelled in school. After high school she attended UBC where she obtained a B.A. She then enrolled in the UBC Law School, where she was one of only 3 women in her class. She graduated second in the law school class of 1955. After articling in Vancouver, Mom and Dad moved to Dawson Creek to start a law practice in 1958, where Mom was one of the very first female lawyers practicing in northern B.C.

Over the next 10 years Mom worked at her practice while also raising the first five of her children. The family moved to Powell River in 1968, where Mom and Dad joined a firm which became Giroday & Giroday. Their last child was born in 1972, to add to what was already a very busy life. Mom continued her law practice with Dad until 1984, when she was appointed as a judge of the Provincial Court of B.C. She loved that position and carried it out, by all accounts, in an exemplary manner until she had to retire mandatorily in 2001. Mom was highly respected as a lawyer and a judge, by her clients, office and courthouse staff, and her peers among lawyers and judges. Mom was very involved in her children's lives, and was very proud of their accomplishments. In addition to maintaining her busy law practice, she spent countless hours driving her kids to and watching them at hockey, soccer, volleyball, figure skating, baseball, basketball, lacrosse etc. Mom loved working in her lawn and garden at the home that she and Dad bought in 1968, right up until she was hospitalized shortly before her passing. She had many great traveling adventures, including to watch major tennis tournaments, skating championships, and live theatre, which were some of her main interests. She was also a voracious reader.

The family is grateful to Dr. Dohm and the staff at Powell River General Hospital, as well as to Mom's long-time friend Evelyn. There will be a family gathering to remember and celebrate Mom. When circumstances permit, there will be a celebration of Mom's life, details of which will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Inclusion Powell River.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store