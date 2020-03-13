Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY KATHLEEN CHAUVIN. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother Shirley Kathleen Chauvin long term resident of Sechelt (Shorncliffe), passed away on February 14, 2020 just shy of her 86th birthday with her daughters and her Shorncliffe family by her side. She was born to parents Kathleen and Reginald Phillips (predeceased) of Egmont BC on March 29, 1934.

Shirley was a Fighter Control Operator as an airwoman in the RCAF until February 1954 when she left to start her family. In September 1953 she married the love of her life Emile Chauvin, also an airman in the RCAF. They spent the next 20 years raising their six children who were born from coast to coast as they followed each military posting.

Shirley will be greatly missed by her husband Emile, her six children and their spouses, Corrinne (Bill), Gregory (Barb), Reginald (Brenda Lee), Daniel (Sheila), Aline (Gary) and Rose Marie (Darin), 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and her brother Glenn. She is predeceased by her sister Sylvia and brother Terry.

Shirley was an exceptional mother and partner.

As a girl guide leader, swimming instructor, Catholic women's League member and catechism teacher in the many communities where she lived her life was devoted to community service and her family. She was an avid sewer and knitter and loved being outdoors, camping and traveling. She will be remembered for her pleasant and sunny nature. Always 'happy and smiling'.

A very special thank you to her Shorncliffe family of nurses, staff, volunteers and friends for their many years of love and support and to Dr. Myhill-Jones and Dr. Berman for their dedication and kindness.

A funeral mass was held for Shirley at Holy Family Catholic Church in Sechelt, followed by a small reception hosted by the Catholic Women's League.

Shirley's celebration of Life memorial service to be held at Shorncliffe in the spring; to be announced.

