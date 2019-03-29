Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Lonergan. View Sign

(nee Waterstreet)



April 25th, 1931- February 13, 2019



Shirley was trusting and forgiving, encouraging and supportive, proud and humble, feisty and independent, adventurous and confident, energetic and happy. Above all else, she was our Mom.



She overcame the loss of a husband (Elmer) and a son (Ted). She is survived by her sons Mike (Lori) and Rob (Jan) and her daughter Shauna. Her grandchildren Chris, Alex, Kelsey, Kate, Gillian, and Ted's children Katarine and Evelyn and their mother Norma, will miss her. Her sisters Pam, Pat, Daryl, and sister in law Norma Waterstreet and their families will also miss her.



Her roots were in the Kootenays but Dad's travels took the family to all corners of BC, Alberta and Montana. She supported all of us in our interests, becoming involved in our clubs and activities. Mom gained recognition for her efforts as a track and field official and volunteer with her induction into the BC Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998.



Her and Dad moved to Gibsons after his retirement and then finally to Sechelt after his passing. In Sechelt Shirley found her own community and supportive group of friends. With time to spend on her long held passion for art and painting, she spent many years as part of the Gibsons School of Art and its programs. Her grandchildren always looked forward to coming to hang out at the beach and paint with grandma. She faced many medical setbacks with grace and determination, not allowing them to interfere with her efforts in supporting her art and library family. The family thanks all those who supported her in her last days. She truly had a community around her.



We will all miss her terribly.



A celebration of Shirley's life will occur later in the spring.

