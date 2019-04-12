IN LOVING MEMORY
She passed away peacefully in Abbotsford Hospital on March 27, 2019 at the age of 53, after struggling with pancreatic cancer for a few months.
Born to Abel and Mae Peter on November 21, 1965. She was predeceased by her birth parents and two sons, Rikko and Hans. Left to mourn her passing are her sons Harley and Tristan, birth daughter Mattie Wheeler, parents John and Ruth Klaassen and all her siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Celebration of life will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Sechelt on Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 pm. No flowers, please. Donations may be made to Vancouver Children's Hospital.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019