STEPHEN ROBERT PRICE

September 4, 1944 - June 29, 2019

Bob passed away June 29, 2019, at the Shorncliffe Extended Care Facility in Sechelt after more than a decade of struggling with Alzheimer's disease. Bob was 74 years old.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Madeline, his three sons, Patrick, Anthony and Scott, four grandchildren, Ireland, Noah, Sawyer and Jasper, and his sisters, Gaye Patterson and Ann Crawford. He was predeceased by his brother, Penry Price.

Bob had a love for the ocean, joining and serving in the cadets from 1958 to 1962. He joined the HMCS Venture as an officer cadet and became the ship's light middleweight boxing champion. He then moved on to submarine school in Groton, Connecticut, serving six colourful years there as a submariner.

In 1968, Bob went back to university for his degree in Education, before working for many years as an educator and administrator on Vancouver Island and in the Yukon. He was an avid rugby fan and dedicated significant time to the sport as both a player and coach. He retired from education in 1990 and worked as the executive director for the Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living, being a strong advocate for the people he served. He finally retired to his wilderness property in Narrows Inlet with his wife, building a float cabin for guests and running a kayak destination for outdoor enthusiasts from all over the world. He loved spending time navigating his sailboat throughout the beautiful inlets and waters of B.C.

The family would like to extend a generous thank you to the first-floor nursing staff at the Shorncliffe facility, their manager, Liz Dutton, and, most recently, Chris Guwick and Dr. Jeanette Gibbons for their exemplary care for Bob over the past several months, including for the extra time and effort they spent communicating by email and phone anytime Maddie was away working.

Celebration of Life to be announced.



Live With Passion

In the end, it's not the years in your life that count.

It's the life in your years.

By Abraham Lincoln



