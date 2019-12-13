Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzan Frances EMERICK. View Sign Obituary

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Suzan Emerick was the first of eight kids born to Gerald and Marjorie Emerick. Sue was a strong-willed beauty with an artistic talent and temperament, and even in high school was a gifted painter, potter and jeweller. After finishing college in the late 60's, she headed west to San Francisco and then to Canada with her husband, Richard Tarnoff, settling in a rustic homestead at Mixal Lake in Garden Bay. Their son Darren was born at the lake and was her great joy. Sue mastered the wood stove, coaxed vegetables out of an uphill garden, gathered herbs and oysters, and blithely dealt with bears at the back stoop who helped themselves to the bounty of the fruit trees. When her siblings marvelled at what they saw as a romantic bohemian life off the grid, she mused that there had been a steep learning curve, which meant burning all the furniture that first winter when the firewood ran out, and figuring out 101 ways to cook potatoes. As the years rolled, Richard and Sue evolved in different directions. Dave Marshall joined Sue at the Mixal home and after many years they moved to Sechelt. She greatly appreciated his support and care spanning 40 years. She created beautiful batik and intricate needle-smith designs. She loved reading and her strong opinions promoted lively conversations with friends. Grandson Jake was born to Darren and his wife, Mabel, adding excitement and joyful motion to Sue's final years. Her family is very grateful to Dr. Reznick and all of the staff at the Sechelt Hospital for their dedicated care. She is fondly remembered by friends and family, including those mentioned, and siblings Jerry, John, David, Polly and Tina Emerick. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jane Perry and Dan Emerick, who were surely waiting for her with coffee and a rhubarb pie.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, Suzan Emerick was the first of eight kids born to Gerald and Marjorie Emerick. Sue was a strong-willed beauty with an artistic talent and temperament, and even in high school was a gifted painter, potter and jeweller. After finishing college in the late 60's, she headed west to San Francisco and then to Canada with her husband, Richard Tarnoff, settling in a rustic homestead at Mixal Lake in Garden Bay. Their son Darren was born at the lake and was her great joy. Sue mastered the wood stove, coaxed vegetables out of an uphill garden, gathered herbs and oysters, and blithely dealt with bears at the back stoop who helped themselves to the bounty of the fruit trees. When her siblings marvelled at what they saw as a romantic bohemian life off the grid, she mused that there had been a steep learning curve, which meant burning all the furniture that first winter when the firewood ran out, and figuring out 101 ways to cook potatoes. As the years rolled, Richard and Sue evolved in different directions. Dave Marshall joined Sue at the Mixal home and after many years they moved to Sechelt. She greatly appreciated his support and care spanning 40 years. She created beautiful batik and intricate needle-smith designs. She loved reading and her strong opinions promoted lively conversations with friends. Grandson Jake was born to Darren and his wife, Mabel, adding excitement and joyful motion to Sue's final years. Her family is very grateful to Dr. Reznick and all of the staff at the Sechelt Hospital for their dedicated care. She is fondly remembered by friends and family, including those mentioned, and siblings Jerry, John, David, Polly and Tina Emerick. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Jane Perry and Dan Emerick, who were surely waiting for her with coffee and a rhubarb pie. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close