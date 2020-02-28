Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SVEN BRINDLEY. View Sign Obituary

Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 with his wife of 38 years, Nancy; dear friends, Cam and Wahl; and beloved canine friend, Kashi, at his side.

Born December 28, 1960, Sven grew up in Southern Ontario distinguishing himself as possessing a most curious mind; having a thirst for adventure; seeking knowledge; and being a true and loyal friend, son and brother. His post-secondary studies included courses ranging from English literature to the sciences and theology. Sven had the gift of being self-taught on many fronts, most notably, in information technology. He engaged in various outdoor pursuits, including kayaking, hiking, and photography (Sven could do more with one small camera than many could with a satchel full of gear). His other interests included: astronomy, world religions, languages, wine collecting/tasting, and gourmet cooking. He was a master at finding the most amazing routes and deals for navigating the globe to satisfy his endless thirst for exploring the world. He was known for an exquisite handwriting style that was entirely his own: remarkably tiny, precise, and legible. Sven loved animals. He and Nancy were long time guardians of three golden retrievers and three rescue dogs.

In 1990 Sven founded Breakwater Designs Limited. From Sven's vision, the company created Sonar, a roll-tracking and maintenance software for the pulp and paper industry. Sven's determination saw the expansion of the business from the West Coast of Canada to an international market with the product widely used on four continents. In 2004 Sven, together with his close friend and business partner, Dion Le Roux, developed ShareVision; software designed to assist non-profit organizations in tracking case management and client services. This initiative grew out of his volunteer work with the Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living, in particular his friendship there with Kevin, a person served by SCACL. Today, ShareVision is the preferred option for hundreds of organizations throughout Canada. Sven was a visionary entrepreneur who modelled honesty and integrity, earning the respect and loyalty of his employees.

Sven will be sorely missed by his siblings, his aunts, and extended family; as well as his many, many friends throughout the world; particularly his Irish cousins and his beloved amici in Spoleto, Italy. He was predeceased by his parents, Iris and Lew Brindley. He will be remembered for his incredible grace, gentleness, generosity, kindness and sense of humour.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the B.C. Cancer Foundation; Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living; or the Sunshine Coast SPCA.

A celebration of Sven's life will be held on June 21st, details to be announced closer to the date.

Messages and photos may be left at www.devlinfuneralhome.ca

Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 with his wife of 38 years, Nancy; dear friends, Cam and Wahl; and beloved canine friend, Kashi, at his side.Born December 28, 1960, Sven grew up in Southern Ontario distinguishing himself as possessing a most curious mind; having a thirst for adventure; seeking knowledge; and being a true and loyal friend, son and brother. His post-secondary studies included courses ranging from English literature to the sciences and theology. Sven had the gift of being self-taught on many fronts, most notably, in information technology. He engaged in various outdoor pursuits, including kayaking, hiking, and photography (Sven could do more with one small camera than many could with a satchel full of gear). His other interests included: astronomy, world religions, languages, wine collecting/tasting, and gourmet cooking. He was a master at finding the most amazing routes and deals for navigating the globe to satisfy his endless thirst for exploring the world. He was known for an exquisite handwriting style that was entirely his own: remarkably tiny, precise, and legible. Sven loved animals. He and Nancy were long time guardians of three golden retrievers and three rescue dogs.In 1990 Sven founded Breakwater Designs Limited. From Sven's vision, the company created Sonar, a roll-tracking and maintenance software for the pulp and paper industry. Sven's determination saw the expansion of the business from the West Coast of Canada to an international market with the product widely used on four continents. In 2004 Sven, together with his close friend and business partner, Dion Le Roux, developed ShareVision; software designed to assist non-profit organizations in tracking case management and client services. This initiative grew out of his volunteer work with the Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living, in particular his friendship there with Kevin, a person served by SCACL. Today, ShareVision is the preferred option for hundreds of organizations throughout Canada. Sven was a visionary entrepreneur who modelled honesty and integrity, earning the respect and loyalty of his employees.Sven will be sorely missed by his siblings, his aunts, and extended family; as well as his many, many friends throughout the world; particularly his Irish cousins and his beloved amici in Spoleto, Italy. He was predeceased by his parents, Iris and Lew Brindley. He will be remembered for his incredible grace, gentleness, generosity, kindness and sense of humour.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the B.C. Cancer Foundation; Sunshine Coast Association for Community Living; or the Sunshine Coast SPCA.A celebration of Sven's life will be held on June 21st, details to be announced closer to the date.Messages and photos may be left at www.devlinfuneralhome.ca Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close