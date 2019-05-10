Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA LOUISE WOODSWORTH. View Sign Obituary

September 14, 1925- April 18, 2019

Sylvia passed away peacefully at Sechelt Hospital, B.C., aged 93. Sylvia (nee Jones) was born in Shimla, India, and attended Auckland House School. She graduated in Nursing at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, England in her 20s, then, following Partition in India, joined her three siblings in Vancouver, B.C. Sylvia worked at Vancouver Hospital, retiring as head nurse specialised in Plastic Surgery on the Burn Unit. She married Bruce Woodsworth in 1972 and moved with him to the Sunshine Coast shortly after. Sylvia and Bruce were members of St. Andrews Anglican Church in Madeira Park. She became a force for good on the Coast, lending a hand with many initiatives. She was a pillar of strength for the local New Democrat Party for over 40 years. In the 1990s, she contributed to founding Spipiyus Provincial Park on the Caren range. She helped to create Christ the Redeemer Anglican Church by importing a building from Vancouver Island by barge. She was part of the team that preserved and donated land for Francis Point Provincial Park in Pender Harbour in 2004. In her late 80s and early 90s she joined the Pender Harbour ukulele group and continued to support many environmental and charitable causes.

She is survived by brother Paul and sister Angela. She is greatly missed by her family, friends and those whom she regularly beat at Scrabble.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at Christ the Redeemer Church in Pender Harbour on May 25th at 2pm. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Church at https://www.redeemerpender.ca/

