Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SYLVIA STRATTON. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Calvary Chapel 4943 Geer Road View Map Obituary

Sylvia Stratton of Sechelt passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Kelowna, at the age of 80.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children David, Lisa, and Michael; grandchildren Reis, Emma, Zachary, Adrianna, and Jack. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Donald, with whom she shared 55 happy years of marriage.

Although she spent most of her life in Alberta and the BC Mainland, Sylvia loved her homes on the Sunshine Coast the best. Her creative pastimes included quilting, crocheting, and making reproduction antique dolls. Sylvia was a keen cribbage player, always ready for a game, and when she wasn't out and about with one of her many friends, she also enjoyed canasta, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles. She had a special place in her heart for her cat, Ezzie.

Sylvia's bright smile and kind heart will be missed by all. She was always ready with a hug or words of encouragement and support for family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am at the Calvary Chapel, 4943 Geer Road, on Saturday, January 25th. A Celebration of Life open house will follow at the Watermark social room, 5665 Teredo Street, Sechelt from 1pm to 4pm.

Memorial donations to the Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Sylvia Stratton of Sechelt passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Kelowna, at the age of 80.She will be lovingly remembered by her children David, Lisa, and Michael; grandchildren Reis, Emma, Zachary, Adrianna, and Jack. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband, Donald, with whom she shared 55 happy years of marriage.Although she spent most of her life in Alberta and the BC Mainland, Sylvia loved her homes on the Sunshine Coast the best. Her creative pastimes included quilting, crocheting, and making reproduction antique dolls. Sylvia was a keen cribbage player, always ready for a game, and when she wasn't out and about with one of her many friends, she also enjoyed canasta, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles. She had a special place in her heart for her cat, Ezzie.Sylvia's bright smile and kind heart will be missed by all. She was always ready with a hug or words of encouragement and support for family and friends.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am at the Calvary Chapel, 4943 Geer Road, on Saturday, January 25th. A Celebration of Life open house will follow at the Watermark social room, 5665 Teredo Street, Sechelt from 1pm to 4pm.Memorial donations to the Sunshine Coast Healthcare Auxiliary appreciated in lieu of flowers. Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close