March 6, 1941 - August 7, 2019
With deep sorrow and regret, we announce we have lost a devoted husband, friend and father.
Terry is survived by Rose, his loving wife of 32 years, sons Mike (Sonya), Glen and Paul (Karen), stepson Curtis (Tessa), and daughter Tracey (Mark), 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, brother Dan, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Terry passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Sechelt after a brief illness.
Terry and Rose wound up their successful forklift business 16 years ago and moved to Pender Harbour from the lower mainland to enjoy the slower pace of this tight-knit community. Terry always said his family and dear friends were most important in his life. He was a kind and caring man who lived a full and complete life. We will all miss him dearly.
Celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Cmolik residence, 2021 Indian Fort Drive in Surrey, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm on September 14, 2019.
Rose wishes to express her gratitude to all relatives and friends for their support during this time of grieving.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019