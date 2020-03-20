August 18, 1927 - March 6, 2020
We announce with deep sadness the passing of Thelma. Survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Arthur, her children Stuart, Julie (Jim) and Ian, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In her retirement years Thelma was busy with travel, bridge, ladies nine hole golf, as well as the hospital auxiliary; and always the Friday night Legion dinners.
Thelma will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sechelt Hospital Auxiliary, Hopkins Branch.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 20, 2020