It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theodor (Ted) Mellenthin on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, after a massive heart attack.

Ted was born in Hamburg, Germany on May 30, 1937, and immigrated to Alberta when he was nineteen years old.

He is survived by his loving wife Freda and his two children, Karen Merrells and Theodore Mellenthin.

Ted was an ardent whitewater paddler and spent all his free time paddling through the rapids of rivers flowing out of the Rocky Mountains, or on canoe trips in the Canadian north. His favourite landscape was the tundra. Canoeing was his life. He used to say: "Gliding across the waters of the Arctic gives me a deep feeling of contentment. Its endless spaces make me feel like being part of the rhythm of nature".

In 1998 Ted met Freda, a like-minded nature lover, and moved to Vancouver in 1999, where they got married on the last day of the last century. Together they paddled on nine arctic rivers and through many northern rapids. They purchased a farm in Mission, B.C., where they raised cattle, sheep, goats and ducks.

In 2016 Ted and Freda gave up their venturesome lifestyle and moved to the Sunshine Coast, close to Freda's sister and youngest daughter.

A Celebration of Life will be held after the shutdowns of the COVID 19 pandemic are over. We would like to thank Dr.F.Wildgrube for his compassion and understanding, and the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital in Sechelt for their loving care.

Ted is sadly missed by all of us.

