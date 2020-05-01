Thérèse Egan (nee Parenteau) passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020, in Sechelt, B.C. She was the centre of our family and her passing leaves a big hole in our hearts. We were blessed to have her with us for many years thanks to her fighting spirit and the care of her devoted husband of 66 years, Maurice.



Thérèse was born and raised in Montreal. After studying social work at the University of Montreal, she went to work in Ontario where she met the love of her life, Maurice. They married in 1954 and started a family, settling in Cornwall, Ottawa and then Vancouver with their six children. In 1982, they moved to Sechelt West where she found her sweet spot on the beach, grew a garden, created a family refuge and became an important part of the community.



Thérèse, aka "grandmaman", will be remembered for her love of gardening, traveling, books, music and for her fabulous cooking. Her infectious laughing fits and sense of humour will also be missed. Up to the very end she had a twinkle in her eye and, if you were patient and kind, she would reward you with a wonderful smile.



Thérèse rarely put herself in the spotlight but she had a quiet strength and a rebellious streak. She was a pioneer in advocating for natural childbirth at a time when doctors strongly opposed it. She always stood up for the most vulnerable, and had a positive impact on countless people's lives. On the Coast, she organized the first Parent-Tot Drop-in, arranged adoptions and helped create the first Transition House for women. She supported the arts by serving as a Board member for many years with the Sunshine Coast Arts Council, where she was President from 1987-89, and with the Festival of the Written Arts.



Her appetite for life led her on many a travel adventure, including to the Amazon River, the Galapagos Islands and Russia. When at home she delighted in tending her beautiful garden.



Thérèse will be remembered with love by Maurice, her six children Patrick (Mary), Daniel (Jennifer), David (Holly), Brian (Jenny), Marc (Agatha) and Louise (Angel), by her sister Suzanne and husband Serge, and by her grandchildren Seamus, Scott, Roxanne, Malcolm, Cody, Silas and Yolanda.



A special thanks to Pat Dalgleish for her exceptional care and to the staff at Totem Lodge who cared for Thérèse these past three years.



Those who wish to remember Thérèse are asked to donate to the Sunshine Coast Arts Council.



