THOMAS WILLIAM EASTLEY.

February 29, 1924 - September 15, 2019

"Inventor, romantic, mechanic, free spirit, pioneer, artist, dreamer, husband, painter, historian, father, sculptor, reader, poet, pilot, visionary, fixer, grandfather, comedian, ponderer, creator, great-grandfather, boat builder, sailor, nomad, fighter."

He was all of those things and more and he will be missed more than he could have ever imagined.

Poppa Tom was born at Luscombe Farm, Harbertonford, England, the oldest of 5 children. He left England for Canada in 1952 after marrying Nancy Wilson, his lifelong sweetheart. After arriving in Newdale, Manitoba, they worked as farm help until he took a job in Basswood as a car mechanic. While working there he took flying lessons at the Brandon Flying Club. He completed his private and commercial licenses and at the same time began his apprenticeship as an aircraft maintenance engineer. His life's work was airplanes. He was a continuous learner and was always amazing people with his abilities to diagnose and fix problems. He owned various planes for personal use and travelled throughout western Canada and the states. After retiring home became a 39 ft Folkes sailboat, the Devonshire Cream based out of Granville Island for most of 16 years. Travels involved the length of the Pacific northwest coast. Many a summer holiday was spent with grandkids exploring the BC coast. The last 17 years were in Roberts Creek, BC.

He will continue to be loved by Nancy, his wife of 67 years and three children. Melanie (Fred), Richard (Diane) (Shelly) and Phillip (Yasuko), his grandchildren, Jon (Cori), Bryant (Katie), Jillian (Tyler) Myron (Haley), Lyndsay (Robin) Jeff (Naomi), Jen (Cam) and Jered (Lisa), his great grandchildren, June, Hunter, Mya, Wil, Owen, Liam, Alyson, Fergus and Carson. He was predeceased by his sisters Gwen and Vera. Sister Marjorie and brother Gordon still reside in England.

