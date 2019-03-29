Tom Hautala passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Chilliwack. Tom was born in Dryden, Ontario on April 29, 1932. He leaves behind his loving wife Monica, children John (Carol), Joanne and Peter (Kathleen), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Tom as an Assistant Terminal Agent for BC Ferries, where he worked for 35 years. Tom was passionate about his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and the game of hockey, which he passed down to his boys. He liked to coach baseball, was an avid gardener and loved to fish.
The service took place on Saturday, March 16 at 3pm at Mount Shannon United Church, 46875 Yale Road, Chilliwack.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cascade Lodge for all their excellent care.
McLean's Funeral Services
45651 Lark Rd
Chilliwack, BC V2R 3N5
604-847-3477
Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019