Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOM HAUTALA. View Sign

Tom Hautala passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Chilliwack. Tom was born in Dryden, Ontario on April 29, 1932. He leaves behind his loving wife Monica, children John (Carol), Joanne and Peter (Kathleen), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Tom as an Assistant Terminal Agent for BC Ferries, where he worked for 35 years. Tom was passionate about his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and the game of hockey, which he passed down to his boys. He liked to coach baseball, was an avid gardener and loved to fish.

The service took place on Saturday, March 16 at 3pm at Mount Shannon United Church, 46875 Yale Road, Chilliwack.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cascade Lodge for all their excellent care.

Mclean's Funeral Services

604-847-3477 Tom Hautala passed away suddenly but peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Chilliwack. Tom was born in Dryden, Ontario on April 29, 1932. He leaves behind his loving wife Monica, children John (Carol), Joanne and Peter (Kathleen), nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.Tom as an Assistant Terminal Agent for BC Ferries, where he worked for 35 years. Tom was passionate about his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and the game of hockey, which he passed down to his boys. He liked to coach baseball, was an avid gardener and loved to fish.The service took place on Saturday, March 16 at 3pm at Mount Shannon United Church, 46875 Yale Road, Chilliwack.In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cascade Lodge for all their excellent care.Mclean's Funeral Services604-847-3477 Funeral Home McLean's Funeral Services

45651 Lark Rd

Chilliwack , BC V2R 3N5

604-847-3477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Coast Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close