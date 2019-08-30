Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor J. W Birch. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved father and grandfather Trevor passed in Sechelt after a full life. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Helen (nee Bellamy) in 1998 and is survived by his son Gary (Margaret), daughter Dorinda (Larry), and grandsons Daniel and Patrick. Trevor was an active long-serving executive member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 140 and the Naval Association of Canada, Sechelt Branch. He loved working on the poppy fund, attending concerts and dances, winning meat-draws, and having some of his many friends over for gatherings. He took pride in marching in the annual Canada Day parade and remembered fallen comrades during the Remembrance Day cenotaph ceremony. His ready assistance whenever needed, his wise counsel, the twinkle in his eye, and his ability to remember the name of everyone he met will be sadly missed by both family and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Sechelt Legion, 5591 Wharf Ave.

Our beloved father and grandfather Trevor passed in Sechelt after a full life. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret Helen (nee Bellamy) in 1998 and is survived by his son Gary (Margaret), daughter Dorinda (Larry), and grandsons Daniel and Patrick. Trevor was an active long-serving executive member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 140 and the Naval Association of Canada, Sechelt Branch. He loved working on the poppy fund, attending concerts and dances, winning meat-draws, and having some of his many friends over for gatherings. He took pride in marching in the annual Canada Day parade and remembered fallen comrades during the Remembrance Day cenotaph ceremony. His ready assistance whenever needed, his wise counsel, the twinkle in his eye, and his ability to remember the name of everyone he met will be sadly missed by both family and friends. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Sechelt Legion, 5591 Wharf Ave.

