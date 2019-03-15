Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor L. Johnston. View Sign

Trevor Johnston, loving husband to Perry and Rita (predeceased)and wonderful father to Erik (Sara), Kiel (Lindsey), Chelsea (Jared) and Danielle (Adam), left this world on February 22. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Ruby, Owen and Colin as well as many siblings and a clan of cousins. He was born in North Vancouver and lived 55 years on the Sunshine Coast and the past 11 years on Quadra Island. Trevor had a rich variety of careers during his lifetime. He joined the Navy at 17 to see the world, worked as a landscaper and spent many years with the BC Liquor Board, working his way up to product consultant and later as manager. He owned and operated a successful garden centre in Sechelt and spent many years with the Sechelt Volunteer Fire Department serving in many roles, including chief from 1984-1986. When he moved to Quadra, he semi-retired to build his dream home, work as a handyman and at Quadra Builders, putter in his shop and garden and do some "Broga" (brothers yoga) as well as experiencing some wonderful overseas trekking adventures. Trevor was an exceptionally good listener and though his knowledge of many subjects was vast, he wasn't one to impose his thoughts or ideas on others. His humor and the twinkle in his eye are cherished by his family and friends. There will be an intimate service to celebrate his life on Quadra Island in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice or to a charity of your choice.

Trevor Johnston, loving husband to Perry and Rita (predeceased)and wonderful father to Erik (Sara), Kiel (Lindsey), Chelsea (Jared) and Danielle (Adam), left this world on February 22. He leaves behind three grandchildren, Ruby, Owen and Colin as well as many siblings and a clan of cousins. He was born in North Vancouver and lived 55 years on the Sunshine Coast and the past 11 years on Quadra Island. Trevor had a rich variety of careers during his lifetime. He joined the Navy at 17 to see the world, worked as a landscaper and spent many years with the BC Liquor Board, working his way up to product consultant and later as manager. He owned and operated a successful garden centre in Sechelt and spent many years with the Sechelt Volunteer Fire Department serving in many roles, including chief from 1984-1986. When he moved to Quadra, he semi-retired to build his dream home, work as a handyman and at Quadra Builders, putter in his shop and garden and do some "Broga" (brothers yoga) as well as experiencing some wonderful overseas trekking adventures. Trevor was an exceptionally good listener and though his knowledge of many subjects was vast, he wasn't one to impose his thoughts or ideas on others. His humor and the twinkle in his eye are cherished by his family and friends. There will be an intimate service to celebrate his life on Quadra Island in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Victoria Hospice or to a charity of your choice. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close