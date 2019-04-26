We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Valerie Lynn Flook (Ellis), April 8 in Sechelt, BC. Valerie was the glue that connected her family through phone calls, letters, coffee visits, and birthday cards all personalized with a beautiful hand written note and sent with lots of love. She was well known for her love of college basketball, football and animals of all kinds. She will be missed by her family, friends, work contacts and all the animals large and small who touched her heart. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA or other animal support organization in remembrance of Val. Sadly missed, forever loved.