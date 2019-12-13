Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Velma Rhodes (nee Stacey), born September 20, 1928 in Prince Rupert, BC, passed away peacefully at home November 21st, 2019.

Predeceased by her husband Edwin Rhodes May 2000, father Ernest Stacey, mother Louise Suden Stacey, brothers, Gerry, James, Vincent, Robert, Edward, Sisters, Dorothy, Ruby. Survived by her brother William (Joan) Stacey of Ladysmith, BC, sister-in-law Susan Rhodes of Gibsons, BC, her children Donna (Ed Stubley), Stacey (John Enevoldson), Stephen (Alison), James, Georgia (Jim Benger), Jacqueline, Barbara (Allen Peters). Her 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Good friends Agatha Mackenzie of Gibsons, Greta Calder of Nanaimo.

Born a year before the Great Depression, Velma lived a life that most of us couldn't have endured. Through many trials Velma never complained or said poor me. She was old school; she just got on with whatever was in front of her and kept going. Even in her last year as she started to slow down with age, not once did she complain. Instead she was always grateful and gracious to everyone around her. She made a point of saying "thank you dear for helping me."

Velma worked for the telephone office in Prince Rupert BC. She was passionate about her politics and volunteered countless hours at the NDP book store. She believed in making the world, country and province a better place by volunteering and having her voice counted. She would often say "you can't complain about the things going on if you don't vote or get involved"

She met her husband Edwin Rhodes and they were married November 21, 1953 and settled in Gibsons, there they raised their seven children. The house was busy with their own children but also many uncles, cousins and friends they took in over the years. Their door was always open to anyone in need of a place to stay or a meal. In later years she day cared many children who also called her Grandma.

Velma was organic before organic was cool. Everything she made for her family was from scratch. She canned and jarred anything and everything she could to keep us all fed through the winters. She was famously known among our friends and family for her homemade bread, buns and cookies. All her kids and their friends loved "bread day" at our house. We could come home from school and bring our friends every Thursday, to enjoy fresh made bread with a cup of tea! Even into her late 80's, Velma would still make bread and cookies on Thursdays, even though we were all grown with our own families. You would get a telephone call from mum to remind you to swing by after work to pick up your bread and cookies, we all loved that day and maybe just maybe we might share our coveted mum baking with our kids and spouses, but probably not!

How do you sum up a life of someone who did so much for so many, who only gave and never took, never criticized, complained or judged, who only saw the best in people and loved unconditionally. An amazing life that spanned 91 years. If you were lucky enough to have known her and had the privilege of calling her, wife, mum, sister, auntie, grandma, great grandma or friend, you will understand how much she will be missed and how much she was loved. We love you Mum, go dance with Dad and the Angels in Heaven.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone that helped with our Mom's care these last few years.

May the sun shine on your shoulders

May luck and love be your friends

For now, always, forever

"Til we meet again… Velma Rhodes (nee Stacey), born September 20, 1928 in Prince Rupert, BC, passed away peacefully at home November 21st, 2019.Predeceased by her husband Edwin Rhodes May 2000, father Ernest Stacey, mother Louise Suden Stacey, brothers, Gerry, James, Vincent, Robert, Edward, Sisters, Dorothy, Ruby. Survived by her brother William (Joan) Stacey of Ladysmith, BC, sister-in-law Susan Rhodes of Gibsons, BC, her children Donna (Ed Stubley), Stacey (John Enevoldson), Stephen (Alison), James, Georgia (Jim Benger), Jacqueline, Barbara (Allen Peters). Her 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Good friends Agatha Mackenzie of Gibsons, Greta Calder of Nanaimo.Born a year before the Great Depression, Velma lived a life that most of us couldn't have endured. Through many trials Velma never complained or said poor me. She was old school; she just got on with whatever was in front of her and kept going. Even in her last year as she started to slow down with age, not once did she complain. Instead she was always grateful and gracious to everyone around her. She made a point of saying "thank you dear for helping me."Velma worked for the telephone office in Prince Rupert BC. She was passionate about her politics and volunteered countless hours at the NDP book store. She believed in making the world, country and province a better place by volunteering and having her voice counted. She would often say "you can't complain about the things going on if you don't vote or get involved"She met her husband Edwin Rhodes and they were married November 21, 1953 and settled in Gibsons, there they raised their seven children. The house was busy with their own children but also many uncles, cousins and friends they took in over the years. Their door was always open to anyone in need of a place to stay or a meal. In later years she day cared many children who also called her Grandma.Velma was organic before organic was cool. Everything she made for her family was from scratch. She canned and jarred anything and everything she could to keep us all fed through the winters. She was famously known among our friends and family for her homemade bread, buns and cookies. All her kids and their friends loved "bread day" at our house. We could come home from school and bring our friends every Thursday, to enjoy fresh made bread with a cup of tea! Even into her late 80's, Velma would still make bread and cookies on Thursdays, even though we were all grown with our own families. You would get a telephone call from mum to remind you to swing by after work to pick up your bread and cookies, we all loved that day and maybe just maybe we might share our coveted mum baking with our kids and spouses, but probably not!How do you sum up a life of someone who did so much for so many, who only gave and never took, never criticized, complained or judged, who only saw the best in people and loved unconditionally. An amazing life that spanned 91 years. If you were lucky enough to have known her and had the privilege of calling her, wife, mum, sister, auntie, grandma, great grandma or friend, you will understand how much she will be missed and how much she was loved. We love you Mum, go dance with Dad and the Angels in Heaven.We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone that helped with our Mom's care these last few years.May the sun shine on your shouldersMay luck and love be your friendsFor now, always, forever"Til we meet again… Published in The Coast Reporter on Dec. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close