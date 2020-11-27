July 31, 1945 - November 13, 2020

Predeceased by his parents Ernie and Margaret Dragman

Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Lorna, sisters June (Michael), Renie (John) and sister-in-law Tina (Reno).

Vern was born and raised in Lynn Valley. He joined the District of North Vancouver Fire Department on July 7, 1969 and retired May 31, 1997. Upon retirement Vern and Lorna moved to Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast and travelled extensively in their motorhome.

Vern loved his music, jukebox and, of course, driving his Corvette.

Vern lived a full and happy life with no regrets. He was well loved and will be missed by many.

No service planned due to Covid restrictions.

