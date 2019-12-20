Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERONICA MAY PLACE. View Sign Obituary

May 8, 1934 - December 8, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our Mom after a long and horrific battle with Alzheimer's.

Veronica was born in England and immigrated to Canada in 1955. She married Wayne in 1958 and together they raised three daughters.

Anyone that knew Veronica will remember her sense of humour, her contagious laugh, and her beautiful smile.

She leaves behind her daughters, Sharon (Denis), Wendy (Keith), Teresa (Patty), eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Russell Verrall of Steveston, and sister, Jennifer Reid of Australia.

Predeceased by her parents, husband Wayne, sister Marion, and son-in-law Keith.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's research would be greatly appreciated.



"We can no longer see you with our eyes, but we will feel you in our hearts forever." ~Unknown

